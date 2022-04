(L-R) Astronauts Ye Guangfu, Zhai Zhigang, and Wang Yaping, greet the crowd before their departure to Tiangong space station at the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China, 15 October 2021. EPA-EFE/LIU HUAIYU CHINA OUT

The CZ-2F rocket carrying Shenzhou -13 spaceship with Astronauts Ye Guangfu, Zhai Zhigang, and Wang Yaping on board, blasts off at Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China, 15 October 2021. EPA-EFE/YANG GE CHINA OUT

China's Shenzhou-13 capsule landed Saturday in the Gobi Desert after completing its mission at Tiangong space station, where three astronauts have spent 183 days in the longest manned mission carried out by Beijing so far.

Rescue teams rushed to the Dongfeng landing site in north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, the official Xinhua news agency reported.