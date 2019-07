A file picture shows the Long March-2F carrier rocket, carrying China's Shenzhou-11 manned spacecraft, takes off from the launch pad at Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in Jiuquan, Gansu province, China, Oct.17, 2016. EPA-EFE/FILE/HOW HWEE YOUNG

Visitors walk in front of a replica of Tiangong-2 space laboratory on display at the China Beijing International High-Tech Expo (CHITEC) in Beijing, China, June 8, 2017. EPA-EFE/FILE/HOW HWEE YOUNG

A file picture shows rocket carrying the Tiangong-2 space laboratory, part of Chinese space station program, which was launched at the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China, Sept.15, 2016. EPA-EFE/BAI TANG CHINA OUT

Chinese space lab Tiangong 2 is set to return to Earth on Friday through a controlled reentry into the atmosphere after spending over two years in its orbit, authorities said.

"The spacecraft, in normal and stable condition, was operating in an elliptical orbit with the perigee at 190 km and the apogee at 370 km by 5:30 pm on Friday,” the China Manned Space Engineering Agency said in a statement, according to state news agency Xinhua.