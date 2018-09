Visitors walk in front of a replica of Tiangong-2 space laboratory on display at the China Beijing International High-Tech Expo (CHITEC) in Beijing, China, Jun. 8, 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/HOW HWEE YOUNG

The rocket carrying the Tiangong-2 space laboratory, part of Chinese space station program, launches at the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China, Sep. 15, 2016. EPA-EFE FILE/BAI TANG CHINA OUT

The Chinese space lab Tiangong-2, part of a program to build a permanent station in the cosmos, will leave its orbit under manual control in July next year.

Tiangong-2 has fulfilled all its planned missions within its designed two-year life span, the deputy director of the China Manned Space Engineering Office Lin Xiqiang at a press conference on Wednesday, adding that the device will be taken out of orbit in a manually controlled manner.