A handout photograph made available by Interpol showing China's Meng Hongwei (C), elected President of Interpol speaking in Bali, Indonesia on 11 November 2016. EPA-EFE/FILE/INTERPOL / HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

Meng Hongwei, then Vice Minister of the Ministry of Public Security, China speaks during the 20th Interpol Asian Regional Conference in Hong Kong, 05 March 2008. EPA-EFE/FILE/YM YIK

Official Chinese media on Tuesday defended the arrest of the former president of Interpol Meng Hongwei, who has been accused of receiving bribes by the government, and lashed out at western media for undermining Beijing's anti-corruption campaign.

Meng, who served as Vice Minister of Public Security in China until his appointment as Interpol chief in 2016, was reported missing after boarding a plane for China on Sep. 25, after which his family could not contact him and lost track of him.