Jim Nickel (C), deputy head of mission of the Canadian embassy in Beijing with other foreign diplomats from different countries, stand outside Intermediate People's Court where Canadian Michael Kovrig, detained by China on suspicion of espionage, is expected to be on trial, in Beijing, China, 22 March 2021. EPA-EFE FILE/ROMAN PILIPEY

Jim Nickel, the Canadian embassy's deputy chief of mission in Beijing, speaks to Canadian diplomats, diplomats from other countries and media, as they gather at the Canadian embassy following up with the verdict to Michael Spavor, in Beijing, China, 11 August 2021. EPA-EFE FILE/ROMAN PILIPEY

A photo released by the official North Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) shows Canadian businessman Michael Spavor after at an airport in Pyongyang, North Korea, 03 September 2013 (reissued 13 December 2018). EPA-EFE FILE/KCNA BEST QUALITY AVAILABLE EDITORIAL USE ONLY

The cases of two Canadians imprisoned in China for espionage are linked by photographs of military equipment taken by one and shared with the other, according to the state-run Global Times newspaper on Thursday.

Citing a "a source close to the matter," the nationalist outlet reported that Michael Spavor "was found to have taken photos and videos of Chinese military equipment on multiple occasions and illegally provided some of those photos to people outside China."