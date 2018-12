Two fragments of blue microplastic, likely to have originated from discarded fishing gear, are seen surrounded by diatom phytoplankton on an iPad screen connected to a microscope, having been collected in a fine mesh trawl net during a sea surface trawl through by Hong Kong University students of environmental sciences and staff from Plastic Free Seas, in the Lamma Channel, in Hong Kong, China, Feb. 27, 2016. EPA-EFE/FILE/ALEX HOFFORD

A Chinese study found the presence of microplastics in deep ocean waters in quantities much higher than those found in ocean subsurface water, reported China's state-run Xinhua news agency on Wednesday.

Researchers from the Institute of Deep-sea Science and Engineering of Chinese Academy of Sciences, collected water and sediment samples from the southern part of Mariana Trench from depths ranging between 2,500 and 11,000 meters.