Chinese human rights lawyer Jiang Tianyong speaks via video call from his parents' house in Luoshan, Henan Province, as a reporter holds a mobile phone in Beijing, China, 29 July 2019 (issued 15 August 2019). EFE/EPA/ROMAN PILIPEY

Chinese lawyer Jiang Tianyong may have been freed from prison on February 28, but he is not really free. He remains virtually under house arrest at his parents’ place in eastern Henan province.

When Efe contacted him, Jiang - who was sentenced to two years in jail back in November 2017 for “inciting state subversion” - asked for correspondence to take place over an app that encrypts and destroys messages shortly after they have been sent. The app is censored in China.