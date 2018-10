A smartphone running the Sina Weibo social networking app is seen against a background of the company logo on screen in Beijing, China, Mar. 17, 2014. EPA-EFE/FILE/ADRIAN BRADSHAW

Under 14 Chinese youth will no longer be able to register on popular microblogging site Sina Weibo or China's homegrown Twitter.

The measure is aimed at protecting the youth and "to help build a clean, healthy, civilized and organized online environment in the future," said Sina Weibo in a statement reported by official media China Daily Wednesday.