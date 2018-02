Tourists pose for photos inside the Olympic Rings during a winter sports themed exhibition displayed at Gyeongpo beach, near the Olympic Village in Gangneung, South Korea, 19 February 2018. EPA-EFE/JEON HEON-KYUN

Chinese Vice Premier Liu Yandong claps during the opening of the fifth Session of the 12th National People's Congress (NPC) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, 05 March 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/WU HONG

The Vice Premier of China is set to attend the upcoming closing ceremony of the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympics as the president's envoy, the Chinese foreign ministry announced on Monday.

Liu Yandong had previously served as vice president of the Beijing 2008 Olympics Organizing Committee and is the official responsible for the portfolios of sports, culture and health in the Chinese administration.