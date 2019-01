US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin participates in a news conference during which he and US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo (not pictured) announced sanctions against Iran, at the Foreign Press Center in Washington, DC, USA, Nov 05 2018. EPA-EFE/MICHAEL REYNOLDS

The Vice-Premier of the State Council of the People's Republic of China, Liu He, meets the First Mayor and President of Senate of Hamburg, Peter Tschentscher (not shown), at the City Hall of Hamburg, northern Germany, Nov 27 2018. EPA-EFE/FOCKE STRANGMANN

The vice premier of China is set to lead a delegation to the United States on Jan. 30-31 for a second round of negotiations aimed at ending the countries' trade conflict, the Chinese commerce ministry said on Thursday.

Ministry spokesperson Gao Feng confirmed the visit at a press conference in Beijing and said that Vice Premier Liu He would meet US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin during the trip.