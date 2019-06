Chinese Navy personnel stand onboard a Chinese Naval ship after it arrives at Garden Island Naval Base in Sydney, Australia, Jun. 3, 2019. EPA-EFE/BIANCA DEMARCHI AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

A view of the Luoma Lake (964) Fuchi class fleet replenishment ship (L) and the Xuchang (536) Jiangkai II class frigate (R) of the People's Liberation Army Navy, after they arrive at Garden Island Naval Base in Sydney, Australia, Jun. 3, 2019. EPA-EFE/PETER RAE AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

The Australian government on Monday downplayed the arrival of three Chinese warships to Sydney Harbor amid tensions over the South China Sea.

The Chinese contingent, which includes a frigate, an auxiliary ship and an amphibious assault vessel with more than 700 crew members, anchored at the Garden Island military base where it will remain for four days.