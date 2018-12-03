A worker removes a campaign banner from a building in Taipei, Taiwan, Nov. 26, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/DAVID CHANG

President Tsai Ing-wen (C) speaks to reporters after casting her vote in local elections iat a polling station in Taipei, Taiwan, Nov. 24, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/DAVID CHANG

China's warships have intensified their patrols through the Taiwan Strait this year, Taiwan's defense ministry said Monday.

Taiwan is continuing to be vigilant and will protect its national security if required, the ministry added.