A Chinese Buddhist devotee holds incense sticks during prayers at the Yonghegong Lama Temple to mark the first day of the Lunar New Year in Beijing, China, Feb. 5, 2019. EPA/ROMAN PILIPEY

People perform with a dragon as they celebrate the Chinese Lunar New Year in downtown Lviv, Ukraine, Feb. 4, 2019. EPA-EFE/MYKOLA TYS

A couple prays whilst holding joss sticks to usher in the Lunar New Year at the Loyang Tua Pek Kong Temple in Singapore, Feb. 5, 2019. EPA-EFE/WALLACE WOON

A child sits on a man's shoulder as people take part the celebration on the eve of Chinese Lunar New Year in Yangon, Myanmar, Feb. 4, 2019. EPA-EFE/LYNN BO BO

An Indonesian man light incense sticks during the Chinese New Year eve celebrations at the Pak Pie Hut Cou temple in Medan, North Sumatra, Indonesia, Feb. 5, 2019. EPA-EFE/DEDI SINUHAJI

Chinese Buddhist devotees burn incense sticks during prayers at the Yonghegong Lama Temple to mark the first day of the Lunar New Year in Beijing, China, Feb. 5, 2019. EPA/ROMAN PILIPEY

Chinese throughout the country and in foreign communities today welcomed the Lunar New Year in which the carefree and generous pig, the 12th symbol of the horoscope, replaces the cheerful but non-conformist dog.

For a week, the most populated country in the world comes to a stop and hundreds of millions of people visit their family home to welcome the Earth Pig year 4717, associated with fertility and prosperity.