Tang gulps down the last mouthfuls of rice from his bowl before returning to work at a construction site in Beijing, but not without expressing a certain nostalgia for Sichuan, his homeland, located about 2,000 km (1,243 miles) from the Chinese capital.
"I don't like Beijing. It's getting increasingly harder (than before) to work here, and the cost of living is very high," Tang told EFE. After living for more than 10 years in Beijing, he doesn’t rule out going back to Guangyuan, the city he hails from in Sichuan.