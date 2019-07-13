A Chinese elderly man Liu (85), who has been living his entire life at a shanty town, walks next to houses at a shanty town, near the business area of Chaoyang district, in Beijing, China, Aug.15, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/ROMAN PILIPEY

A shanty town is seen next to multi-storey buildings, near the business area of Chaoyang district in Beijing, China, Aug.15, 2018 EPA-EFE/FILE/ROMAN PILIPEY

Tang gulps down the last mouthfuls of rice from his bowl before returning to work at a construction site in Beijing, but not without expressing a certain nostalgia for Sichuan, his homeland, located about 2,000 km (1,243 miles) from the Chinese capital.

"I don't like Beijing. It's getting increasingly harder (than before) to work here, and the cost of living is very high," Tang told EFE. After living for more than 10 years in Beijing, he doesn’t rule out going back to Guangyuan, the city he hails from in Sichuan.