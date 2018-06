A zoo worker carries a new baby panda at Malaysia Zoo in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, May 26, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/FAZRY ISMAIL

A Chinese zoo has fired a worker after he was seen mistreating a giant panda in a video clip that went viral, reported official newspaper Global Times Thursday.

The video, released on Chinese social media platform Weibo showed the worker to be smoking and then feeding the animal without washing his hands.