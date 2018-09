Health workers carry waste in bags at the Baetrice Road Infectious Diseases Hospital in Mbare, Harare, Zimbabwe, Sept. 19, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/AARON UFUMELI

A woman holds her child as they wait to be treated at the Beatrice Road Infectious Diseases Hospital in Mbare, Harare, Zimbabwe, Sept. 19, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/AARON UFUMELI

The death toll from Zimbabwe's ongoing cholera outbreak had risen to 48 people as of Wednesday, with more than 6,400 suspicious infections, a spokesperson for the United Nations World Health Organization told EFE.

46 of the deaths were in the capital Harare, where the outbreak began on Sept. 6, but the bacterial infection has spread to other parts of the country.