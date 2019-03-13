Chris Reza is known in Boyle Heights as the "mariachi policeman." Reza, a detective with the Los Angeles Police Department, told EFE on March 13, 2019, that he uses music to "break the ice" with the public and to strengthen community relations. "The idea is to humanize the badge," Reza told EFE in Mariachi Plaza, located just a short distance from his workplace and where he has performed with his band - Mariachi Los Servidores - made up of police officers from Southern California. EFE-EPA/ Eugene Garcia