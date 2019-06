The man charged in relation to the Christchurch mosque massacre Brenton Harrison Tarrant (pixelated) is led into the dock for his appearance for murder, in the District Court, Christchurch, New Zealand, Mar. 16, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/Martin Hunter / POOL NEW ZEALAND OUT

The man accused of perpetrating a terror attack against two mosques in New Zealand that killed 51 people pleaded not guilty on Friday to all 92 charges against him.

The suspect, 29-year-old Australian Brenton Tarrant, faces one count of engaging in a terrorist act, 51 counts of murder and 40 of attempted murder for the mass shootings that he is accused of committing at the Christchurch mosques on Mar. 15 as Muslim worshipers were conducting their Friday prayers.