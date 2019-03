A Google Maps screengrab taken on Friday, Mar. 15, 2019 of the front entrance of the Al Noor Mosque in Christchurch, New Zealand. EPA-EFE NO ARCHIVING, EDITORIAL USE ONLY

New Zealand police were responding to an armed incident in the South Island city of Christchurch on Friday after a shooting in a mosque.

“A serious and evolving situation is occurring in Christchurch with an active shooter. Police are responding with its full capability to manage the situation, but the risk environment remains extremely high,” New Zealand Police tweeted.