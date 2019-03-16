Bloodied bandages are seen on the ground following a shooting resulting in multiple fatalies and injuries at the Masjid Al Noor on Deans Avenue in Christchurch, New Zealand, Mar. 15, 2019. EPA-EFE/Martin Hunter NEW ZEALAND OUT

Armed police patrol following a shooting resulting in multiple fatalities and injuries at the Masjid Al Noor on Deans Avenue in Christchurch, New Zealand, Mar. 15, 2019.

An undated file image shows Masjid Al Noor Mosque on Deans Avenue, the scene of a mass shooting, in Christchurch, New Zealand, Mar. 15, 2019.

The main suspect charged in relation to the Christchurch mosque massacre Brenton Harrison Tarrant (pixelated) is led into the dock for his appearance for murder, in the District Court, Christchurch, New Zealand, Mar. 16, 2019.

Brenton Tarrant (pixelated) makes a sign to the camera during his appearance, on a charge of murder for Christchurch mosque massacre in the District Court, Christchurch, New Zealand, Mar. 16, 2019.

The main suspect in the Christchurch terror attack appeared in court Saturday on one count of murder.

At least 49 people were killed and more than 48 injured in shootings at two mosques in the city in the early afternoon of Friday.