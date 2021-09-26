People take part in a parade from the free town of Christiania to the Town Hall Square in Copenhagen, Denmark, 22 September 2021. EFE/EPA/MADS CLAUS RASMUSSEN

People take part in a parade from the free town of Christiania to the Town Hall Square in Copenhagen, Denmark, 22 September 2021. EFE/EPA/MADS CLAUS RASMUSSEN

Christiania, Copenhagen’s notorious squatter’s district where cannabis is freely sold and consumed, celebrates its 50th anniversary Sunday while seen as a social experiment for overcoming its conflict with the authorities.