Two pastors during a meeting of religious ministers in a church in the village of Kuddupur village of northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh that has reported the highest number of incidences of violence and intimidation against Christians recently, Feb. 22, 2019 (issued Mar.14, 2019) EPA-EFE/Indira Guerrero

The interior of a church in Kuddupur village of northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh that has reported the highest number of incidences of violence and intimidation against Christians recently, Feb 22, 2019 (issued Mar.14, 2019) EPA-EFE/Indira Guerrero

Dozens of men riding motorbikes sneaked through the rear door of a mud shack in the middle of sprawling wheat plantations in Kuddupur village of north India. They have gathered to discuss rising incidents of persecution against Christians in a Hindu majority country.

All these men are pastors in Jaunpur district of Uttar Pradesh, the most-populous state in India where majority of the violent incidences against Christians have been reported with an alarmingly increasing trend since 2014 when the Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi took power.