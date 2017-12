Photo taken Dec. 23, 2017, showing houses in the southern Mexican city of Juchitan where only sparse Christmas decorations are in evidence this year after many in the region lost their homes and belongings in two September earthquakes. EFE/Luis Villalobos ,

Photo taken Dec. 23, 2017, showing two women in a home in the southern Mexican city of Juchitan amid sparse Christmas decorations, with many in the region having lost their homes in two September earthquakes. EFE/Luis Villalobos

An artificial pine tree is the only thing suggesting that Christmas is coming in many homes in southern Mexico's Isthmus of Tehuantepec, where thousands of people will spend the holiday without a home and without presents after devastating earthquakes struck the region in September.

The quakes of Sept. 7 and 19 left some 250,000 people homeless, not to mention killing at least 471 and leaving some 12 million people throughout central and southern Mexico with property damage