An undated photograph showing people strolling through the business district in Quito, Ecuador. EFE FILE

At least two people were killed and eight others injured when a gas cylinder exploded on Christmas Eve at a restaurant in Ecuador's capital, the ECU-911 Integrated Emergency Services System said Monday.

The blast killed a 7-year-old boy and an 80-year-old woman just before midnight at the eatery in Quito's business district.