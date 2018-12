Dozens of people enjoy a light show that illuminates the Ibirapuera Park, considered as the green lung of Sao Paulo, Brazil, and that submerged visitors in a Christmas climate, despite the high temperatures recorded in the largest city of Brazil before the imminent arrival of summer, on 17 December 2018. EPA-EFE/Fernando Bizerra

A light show and christmas trees illuminated Ibirapuera Park on Monday, an area known as the green lung of Sao Paulo, and immersed visitors in the Christmas spirit, despite the high temperatures in the largest city of Brazil before the upcoming arrival of summer.

More than two million LED lights illuminated the trees surrounding the main lake of this monumental park which has more than 60 years of history and in which some works of the architect Oscar Niemeyer can be found.