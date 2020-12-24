Anchored in the tradition of imbibing the wisdom of the older members of society, a literary contest in Peru has brought forth hundreds of Christmas stories recounting the experiences of their authors, all of them seniors committed to providing a message of resilience to the young people of their country in these pandemic times.
The unprecedented contest titled "A Christmas Love Story," sponsored by the Peruvian Social Security agency, known by the acronym EsSalud, spurred residents of the country's 126 elderly care facilities to contribute more than 200 original stories.