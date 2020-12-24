An unprecedented contest titled "A Christmas Love Story" sponsored by Peru's Social Security agency, motivated seniors in the country's 126 elderly care facilities to write and submit some 200 stories talking about love, unity and family, some of which have been included in an e-book published in December 2020. EFE-EPA

An unprecedented contest titled "A Christmas Love Story" sponsored by Peru's Social Security agency, motivated seniors in the country's 126 elderly care facilities to write and submit some 200 stories talking about love, unity and family, some of which have been included in an e-book published in December 2020. EFE-EPA El inédito concurso "Un cuento de amor por Navidad", promovido por el Seguro Social de Salud peruano, conocido con el acrónimo de EsSalud, incentivó la presentación de más de 200 narrativas originales de la pluma de los usuarios de los 126 Centros del Adulto Mayor (CAM) repartidos en el territorio nacional. EFE-EPA

Anchored in the tradition of imbibing the wisdom of the older members of society, a literary contest in Peru has brought forth hundreds of Christmas stories recounting the experiences of their authors, all of them seniors committed to providing a message of resilience to the young people of their country in these pandemic times.

The unprecedented contest titled "A Christmas Love Story," sponsored by the Peruvian Social Security agency, known by the acronym EsSalud, spurred residents of the country's 126 elderly care facilities to contribute more than 200 original stories.