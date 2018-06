A faithful Catholic, Teodora Poveda (R), prays for Darwin Antonio Lopez during the release of detainees from El Chipote prison, Managua, Nicaragua, June 22, 2018. EPA-EFE/Douglas Lopez

Anastasia Espinoza Centeno, 96, hugs her grandson Bernardo Jarquin Urbina, who was released after spending 8 days in El Chipote prison, Managua, Nicaragua, June 22, 2018. EPA-EFE/Douglas Lopez

Oscar Garcia (R), hugs his son, Wilder Garcia, who was released after spending 11 days in El Chipote prison, Managua, Nicaragua, June 22, 2018. EPA-EFE/Douglas Lopez

Fifteen people, most of them youths, who had participated in recent anti-government protests, were released from a Nicaraguan prison on Friday through the mediation of the Catholic church.

Thirteen of the 15 detained protesters had been held at a facility known as El Chipote, while the two others were held in preventive detention, Rev. Miguel Mantica told reporters.