Devotees offer prayers outside St. Anthony's Church where a blast took place last Sunday, Colombo, Sri Lanka, Apr 28, 2019. EFE/EPA/STR

Catholics in Sri Lanka followed religious services aired live on television Sunday as churches remained empty after the bishops' conference decided to suspend mass until further notice due to fears of fresh attacks following the Easter Sunday bombings.

President Maithripala Sirisena and Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe attended a private ceremony - aired on radio and television across the nation - which was conducted by Cardinal Malcolm Ranjith, accompanied by other priests.