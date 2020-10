Firefighters work to extinguish a at the parish of La Asuncion in the surroundings of Plaza Italia,, in the aftermath of a protest in Santiago, Chile, 18 October 2020. EPA-EFE/ELVIS GONZALEZ

View of the burning tower during a fire in the parish of La Asuncion in the surroundings of Plaza Italia, popularly renamed 'Plaza Dignidad', in the aftermath of a protest in Santiago, Chile, 18 October 2020. EPA-EFE/ELVIS GONZALEZ

Two churches in the center of Santiago de Chile were burned Sunday after a massive demonstration that gathered tens of thousands of people to commemorate the first anniversary of the most serious wave of protests since the end of the military dictatorship.

The first to be set alight was the San Francisco de Borja Church, used regularly by the Carabineros police force for institutional ceremonies. EFE-EPA