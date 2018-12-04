Director of the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) Gina Haspel (C) joins former CIA Directors such as John Brennan (L) in visiting the casket bearing the body of former US President George H.W. Bush in the Rotunda of the US Capitol in Washington, DC, USA, Dec. 4, 2018. EPA-EFE/MICHAEL REYNOLDS

Central Intelligence Agency Director Gina Haspel will brief Senate leaders Tuesday on what the spy agency knows about Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi's death at the hands of Saudi operatives, people familiar with the matter said, according to a Dow Jones Newswires report made available to EFE.

Haspel's planned briefing follows criticism that the Trump administration received from several lawmakers last week after she failed to join an earlier briefing on Saudi policy conducted by Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Defense Secretary Jim Mattis.