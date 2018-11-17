The Central Intelligence Agency has concluded that the killing of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi was carried out under the orders of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, a close ally of President Trump, United States officials familiar with the matter said, according to a report from the Dow Jones Newswires made available to EFE Saturday.

One of the officials said on Friday that the spy agency's assessment isn't based on "smoking gun" evidence of the crown prince's involvement, but rather "an understanding of how Saudi Arabia works."