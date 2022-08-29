The city of Shijiazhuang remained under confinement Monday in four of its districts with paralyzed public transportation as a result of a resurgence of Covid-19 that spread throughout the province of Hebei, which surrounds the capital, Beijing.

The city, with 11 million inhabitants and located less than 300 kilometers from Beijing, announced the confinement after carrying out a massive campaign of PCR tests Saturday in the most affected districts, which resulted in the detection of 30 asymptomatic cases.