China will not set a target for economic growth this year due to "great uncertainty" regarding the coronavirus pandemic and the global economic and trade environment, the Chinese prime minister announced at the opening session of the 13th National People's Congress on Friday.
"We have not set a specific target for economic growth this year. This is because our country will face some factors that are difficult to predict in its development, due to the great uncertainty regarding the COVID-19 pandemic and the world economic and trade environment," Li Keqiang told the 3,000 delegates gathered from around the country for China's main annual political event. EFE-EPA