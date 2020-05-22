Chinese President Xi Jinping applauds during the opening session of China's National People's Congress (NPC) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, 22 May 2020. EPA-EFE/Ng Han Guan / POOL

Delegates applaud during the opening session of China's National People's Congress (NPC) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, 22 May 2020. EPA-EFE/Ng Han Guan / POOL

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang delivers the government work report during the opening session of China's National People's Congress (NPC) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, 22 May 2020. EPA-EFE/Ng Han Guan / POOL

Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) soldiers wearing protective face masks march past tourists standing at the entrance to the Forbidden City on the first day of China?s National People?s Congress (NPC) in Beijing, China, 22 May 2020. EPA-EFE/ROMAN PILIPEY / POOL

A Chinese security official stands guard after the opening session of China's National People's Congress (NPC) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, 22 May 2020. EPA-EFE/Ng Han Guan / POOL

China will not set a target for economic growth this year due to "great uncertainty" regarding the coronavirus pandemic and the global economic and trade environment, the Chinese prime minister announced at the opening session of the 13th National People's Congress on Friday.

"We have not set a specific target for economic growth this year. This is because our country will face some factors that are difficult to predict in its development, due to the great uncertainty regarding the COVID-19 pandemic and the world economic and trade environment," Li Keqiang told the 3,000 delegates gathered from around the country for China's main annual political event. EFE-EPA