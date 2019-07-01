A protester displays a photo of Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam in front of a row of riot police near the Legislative Council in Hong Kong, China, July 1, 2019. EPA-EFE/JEROME FAVRE

A protester gestures toward the police on a blocked road next to the Legislative Council in Hong Kong, China, July 1, 2019. EPA-EFE/JEROME FAVRE

Protesters face off with police on a road blocked next to the Legislative Council in Hong Kong, China, July 1, 2019. EPA-EFE/JEROME FAVRE

Hundreds of protesters and police clashed on Monday during the official commemorations of the 22nd anniversary of the establishment of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the People's Republic of China, forcing the event to be held for the first time inside the Convention and Exhibition Center.

The local government said at 6 am Monday that the location of the flag-raising ceremony, scheduled for 8 am, was being moved from the Wan Chai promenade to the HKCEC due to bad weather, as reported by the local media.