Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison poses for photos with a ball he wrote on before meeting footballer and refugee Hakeem Al-Araibi at Parliament House at Parliament House in Canberra, Australia, Feb. 14, 2019. EPA-EFE/LUKAS COCH AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Footballer and refugee Hakeem al-Araibi (2-L), Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison (2-R), Former Socceroo Craig Foster (R) and Australian Foreign Minister Marise Payne (L) speak during a meeting at Parliament House in Canberra, Australia, Feb. 14, 2019. EPA-EFE/LUKAS COCH AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Footballer and refugee Hakeem al-Araibi (L) signs a soccer ball for Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison (R) during a meeting at Parliament House in Canberra, Australia, Feb. 14, 2019. EPA-EFE/LUKAS COCH AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

The Australian prime minister told Bahraini soccer player and refugee Hakeem al-Araibi at a meeting in Canberra on Thursday that his citizenship is not far off being ready.

Three days after returning home to Australia upon his release from a Thai prison, and accompanied by the ex-captain of the Australian national soccer team who led a #FreeHakeem campaign, Craig Foster, Araibi met with Prime Minister Scott Morrison and Foreign Minister Marise Payne.