Mexico City, Nov. 6, 2018. Photo taken on Nov. 5, 2018: Residents of the Mexican capital will again have water flowing from their taps by late Tuesday after a days-long shutdown, the municipal government said. EPA/EFE/Mario Guzmán

Residents of the Mexican capital will again have water flowing from their taps by late Tuesday after a days-long shutdown, the municipal government said.

The pumping of water will begin to fill cisterns and tanks in part of Mexico City on Wednesday, although service will not be 100 percent restored before the weekend, water system director Ramon Aguirre told Radio Formula.