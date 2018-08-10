With daily murders and gruesome killings, the border town of Ciudad Juarez, in northern Mexico, has been hit in the last few months by a wave of violence not seen since 2010, when it became the most violent city in the world.

"Starting in 2017 we have experienced several months with very high homicide rates and mass executions, like the one that took place a few days ago. Every day, two or three people are murdered," Imelda Marrufo, director of the non-governmental organization Red Mesa de Mujeres, told EFE.