Black Lives Matter demonstrators march past a mural of civil right leader and US Representative John Lewis in the wake of the Atlanta Police deadly shooting of Rayshard Brooks in Atlanta, Georgia, USA, 16 June 2020. EPA-EFE FILE/ERIK S. LESSER

Civil rights leader and Democratic Congressman John Lewis participates in the unveiling ceremony for the renaming of John Lewis Freedom Parkway in Atlanta, Georgia, USA, 22 August 2018 (reissued 17 July 2020.) EPA-EFE FILE/ERIK S. LESSER

Democratic Representative from Georgia John Lewis delivers remarks during a press event held by Democratic lawmakers ahead of the vote on the Voting Rights Advancement Act in the US House of Representatives on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, USA, 06 December 2019 (reissued 17 July 2020.) EPA-EFE FILE/MICHAEL REYNOLDS

United States civil rights hero and Democratic congressman John Lewis has died at the age of 80.

“Today, America mourns the loss of one of the greatest heroes of American history: Congressman John Lewis, the Conscience of the Congress," United States House of Representatives speaker Nancy Pelosi said in a statement. EFE-EPA