Members of the public attend a public viewing of the flag-draped casket containing the body of late Democratic Representative from Georgia John Lewis, at the East Front steps of the US Capitol in Washington, DC, USA, 27 July 2020. EPA-EFE/MICHAEL REYNOLDS

Members of the Faith and Politics Institute, a group formerly co-chaired by late civil rights pioneer and longtime U.S. Representative John Lewis (D-GA), surround his casket and pause for prayers as Lewis lies in state at the center of the U.S. Capitol Rotunda in Washington, DC, USA, 27 July 2020. EPA-EFE/JONATHAN ERNST / POOL

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif., right and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell talk prior to the beginning of a service for the late Rep. John Lewis, a key figure in the civil rights movement and a 17-term congressman from Georgia, at the US Capitol Rotunda, in Washington, DC, USA, 27 July 2020. EPA-EFE/J. Scott Applewhite / POOL

epa08569777 Democratic Representative from Georgia John Lewis, at the East Front steps at the US Capitol in Washington, DC, USA, 27 July 2020. EPA-EFE/MICHAEL REYNOLDS

Members of the House circle the casket of Congressman John Lewis (D- GA) as he lies in state in the Rotunda of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, DC, USA, 27 July 2020. EPA-EFE/Matt McClain / POOL

Democratic presidential candidate, former Vice President Joe Biden, touches the flag-draped casket of the late Rep. John Lewis, D-Ga., a key figure in the civil rights movement and a 17-term congressman from Georgia, as he lies in state at the Capitol in Washington, DC, USA, 27 July 2020. EPA-EFE/J. Scott Applewhite / POOL

Members of Congress and the Congressional Black Caucus form a circle around the casket of civil rights pioneer and longtime U.S. Representative John Lewis (D-GA), as Lewis lies in state at the center of the U.S. Capitol Rotunda in Washington, DC, USA, 27 July 2020. EPA-EFE/JONATHAN ERNST / POOL

Almost 57 years after the iconic March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom, a memorial was held for civil rights leader John Lewis on Monday in the United States Capitol.

The legacy of the man who fought for equality alongside Martin Luther King Jr. was highlighted by politicians and leaders who, despite the COVID-19 epidemic, came to say their farewells. EFE-EPA