Australian footballers and Human Rights Group members pose for a photograph following a press conference in Melbourne, Victoria, Australia, Dec. 22, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/DAVID CROSLING AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Australian Minister for Foreign Affairs Marise Payne arrives for a press during a press conference at the Australian Embassy in Bangkok, Thailand, Jan. 10, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/DIEGO AZUBEL

Bahraini soccer player with Australian refugee status Hakeem Al-Araibi (L) is escorted into the Criminal Court by authorities in Bangkok, Thailand, Dec. 11, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/DIEGO AZUBEL EPA-EFE/DIEGO AZUBEL

Around 30 civil society and human rights organizations urged the prime minister of Thailand on Wednesday to release Hakeem al-Araibi, the Bahraini soccer player recognized as a refugee by Australia and arrested two months ago in Bangkok.

Araibi, who plays for Australian regional soccer team Pascoe Vale, arrived in Bangkok on Nov. 27 from Melbourne with his wife on their honeymoon when he was held at the airport following the issuance of an Interpol red notice, which was withdrawn days later. He remains in a Bangkok immigration detention center.