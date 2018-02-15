Relatives sit beside the bodies of four children of the same family, who were allegedly killed in Afghan forces airstrikes, during a protest in Ghazni, Afghanistan, Feb. 07, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/SAYED MUSTAFA

Afghan security forces take selfie as they patrol in Marjah district after clearing the area of Taliban militants, in Helmand, Afghanistan, Feb. 07, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/WATAN YAR

The number of civilian casualties in Afghanistan in 2017 was 10,453 (3,438 dead and 7,015 wounded), 9 percent less than was recorded in 2016, representing the first decline since 2012, although the dead and wounded in suicide attacks increased by 17 percent, the largest number since 2009, the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan said in its 2017 report on civilian casualties in the Afghan conflict.

The report, launched in Kabul, revealed a decline in casualties as compared to 2016 when 11,434 casualties - 3,510 dead, 7,924 injured - were recorded.