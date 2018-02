Smoke billows from the Intercontinental Hotel after an attack by armed gunmen in Kabul, Afghanistan, Jan. 21, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/JAWAD JALALI

Tadamichi Yamamoto, head of the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA), talks with journalists during a press conference in Kabul, Afghanistan, Feb. 15, 2018. EPA-EFE/STRINGER

Tadamichi Yamamoto, head of the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA), talks with journalists during a press conference in Kabul, Afghanistan, Feb. 15, 2018. EPA-EFE/STRINGER

The number of civilian casualties in Afghanistan in 2017 was 10,453 - comprising 3,438 dead and 7,015 wounded - 9 percent fewer than in 2016, representing the first decline since 2012, the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan said Thursday in its 2017 report.

The document, launched in Kabul, revealed a decline compared to 2016 when 11,434 casualties - 3,510 dead, 7,924 injured - were recorded.