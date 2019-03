A Yemeni man reacts as he checks bodies of children and women at a mortuary refrigerator after allegedly being killed in recent Saudi-led airstrikes, at a hospital in Sana'a, Yemen, 13 March 2019. EPA-EFE/YAHYA ARHAB

A Yemeni woman walks past a graffiti depicting a US drone, after alleged US drone raids killed dozens of Islamic State (IS) fighters, in Sana'a, Yemen, Oct. 17, 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/YAHYA ARHAB

A Yemeni doctor looks at screens as others perform surgery for a wounded woman after allegedly being injured in recent Saudi-led airstrikes, at a hospital in Sana'a, Yemen, 13 March 2019. EPA-EFE/YAHYA ARHAB

A Yemeni woman stands nearby her wounded relative after allegedly being injured in recent Saudi-led airstrikes, at a hospital in Sana'a, Yemen, 13 March 2019. EPA-EFE/YAHYA ARHAB

A wounded Yemeni woman lies on a bed receiving treatment after allegedly being injured in recent Saudi-led airstrikes, at a hospital in Sana'a, Yemen, 13 March 2019. EPA-EFE/YAHYA ARHAB

Yemeni civilians, including women and children, who have been injured in recent airstrikes allegedly launched by the Saudi-led international coalition were on Wednesday receiving medical treatment at a hospital in the capital Sana'a, an epa-efe photojournalist reported.

According to a United Nations statement citing medical sources, at least 22 people have died in a spate of attacks on residential areas on Monday and Tuesday in Yemen's northwestern Hajjah province.