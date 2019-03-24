Militants pose in front of the yellow flag of US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) in the village of Baghuz, Syria, Mar. 23, 2019. EPA-EFE/STR

The Islamic State terror organization’s last camp in Syrian still hosted a civilian presence on Sunday, a day after being captured by Kurdish militias in a major battle that resulted in the full territorial defeat of the extremist group.

An epa journalist at the scene said there were still women dressed in “niqab” veil enforced by IS as well as men and children around the city of Baghuz, a nondescript town on the banks of the Euphrates near the Iraqi border which had become the last outpost of the IS in Syria.