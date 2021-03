People carry out the search for the body of US soldier Richard Halliday, in Ciudad Juarez, in the state of Chihuahua, Mexico 10 March 2021. EPA-EFE/Luis Torres

People carry out the search for the body of US soldier Richard Halliday, in Ciudad Juarez, in the state of Chihuahua, Mexico 10 March 2021. EPA-EFE/Luis Torres

People carry out the search for the body of US soldier Richard Halliday, in Ciudad Juarez, in the state of Chihuahua, Mexico 10 March 2021. EPA-EFE/Luis Torres

A group of civilians searched the outskirts of the Mexican border town of Ciudad Juárez on Wednesday for the body of United States soldier Richard Halliday after an anonymous tip reported he was buried in the area illegally.

Some 40 people turned out with picks and shovels to search the area known as Cerro del Caballo, about 20 kilometers from the border with El Paso, the Texas city from which Halliday disappeared in July 2020. EFE-EPA