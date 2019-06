Police officers check the identification of two men in Tamar Park near the Legislative Council building in Admiralty, Hong Kong, China, Jun.11, 2019. EPA-EFE/JEROME FAVRE

The Legislative Council building (C) and the Hong Kong SAR Central Government Offices (R) near Tamar Park in Admiralty, Hong Kong, China, Jun.11, 2019. EPA-EFE/JEROME FAVRE

A topped off section of Tamar Park is off limit to the public near the Legislative Council building (not pictured) in Admiralty, Hong Kong, China, Jun.11, 2019. EPA-EFE/JEROME FAVRE

With a hunger strike and sit-in at the headquarters of the Legislative Council on Tuesday, the civil society in Hong Kong is mobilizing opposition against a controversial extradition bill that would allow individuals to be sent to mainland China to stand trial.

Opponents of the proposed legislation that risks rights of Hong Kong citizens have called for a general strike on Wednesday, when the bill will be up for a second reading.