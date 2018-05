Officials from Dong Ward office remove a statue symbolizing Korea's forced laborers on a sidewalk near the Japanese consulate, in the southwestern port city of Busan, South Korea, May 31, 2018, before transporting it to the state-run National Memorial Museum of Forced Mobilization under Japanese Occupation. EPA-EFE/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT

Activists and police clashed in Busan on Friday over the removal of a statue symbolizing Koreans forced into labor under Japan's colonial rule.

Scuffles broke out as officials removed the bronze statue of a gaunt man holding a torch from a sidewalk near the Japanese consulate.