A series of clashes on Sunday killed at least 19 people in the rebel-held area of Eastern Ghouta on the outskirts of Damascus, with fighting taking place between forces loyal to the Syrian government and Islamist militant groups despite a recent United Nations cease-fire agreement, according to a United Kingdom-based war monitor.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported that government forces clashed with Jaysh al-Islam militias in al-Marj town in the southeast of Eastern Ghouta, as well as with the Islamic Movement of the Free People of the Levant (frequently referred to as Ahrar al-Sham) in Harasta, in the northwest of the rebel-controlled region.