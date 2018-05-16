Students participate in a protest against the Government of President Daniel Ortega outside Universidad Centroamericana in Managua, Nicaragua, 14 May 2018. EPA-EFE/BIENVENIDO VELASCO BLANCO

A woman of the Movement Mothers of April participates in a demonstation for students killed during clashes with the National Police in front of the Public Minsitry in Managua, Nicaragua, 15 May 2018. EPA-EFE/Bienvenido Velasco Blanco

A new confrontation between security forces from the National Police and anti-government protesters left more than 10 people injured in northern Nicaragua on Tuesday, causing local priests to step in as mediators, local sources reported.

The clash occurred on Tuesday in Matagalpa, a city of about 150,000 inhabitants located some 130 km north of Managua, when police tried to dismantle roadblocks which were set up by protesters to restore the free movement of people and vehicles, according to priests in the city.