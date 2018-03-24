A file photo dated Oct. 24, 2017, of the sprawling Rocinha "favela" (shantytown) in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. At least seven people died on March 24, 2018, in clashes between police and suspected drug traffickers in that slum. EPA-EFE/Marcelo Sayão/File

A photo provided by the Military Police of Rio de Janeiro State that shows police from the Special Police Operations Batallion inspecting weapons seized from suspected drug traffickers following a clash in Rocinha "favela" (shantytown) in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on March 24, 2018. EPA-EFE/Military Police

At least seven people died Saturday in clashes between police and suspected drug traffickers in one of the sprawling "favelas" (shantytowns) of the Brazilian metropolis of Rio de Janeiro, where the military was put in charge of security more than a month ago.

The Military Police of Rio de Janeiro State said the incident occurred in the Rocinha favela, which is located near the affluent neighborhoods of Leblon and Ipanema that are popular with tourists, and erupted when a group of officers patrolling the area came under attack by suspected drug traffickers.